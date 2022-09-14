Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports

Marquez Smith is accused of fatally shooting Desiree Cash and Craig Joshua Thomas on Sunday

By
Published on September 14, 2022 11:58 AM
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Marquez Smith. Photo: Newton County Sheriff's Office

A man allegedly shot the mother of his child and her boyfriend during a custody exchange in Georgia on Sunday.

The violence occurred at about 6:15 p.m. near Covington, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta, when Newton County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Pebble Lane, according to FOX 5, citing police.

When deputies arrived, they found Desiree Cash, 33, and Craig Joshua Thomas, 29, with gunshot wounds, Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities told Channel 2 that when the 15-year-old daughter refused to go inside with her father, identified as Marquez Smith, he allegedly shot Cash and Thomas inside their vehicle.

Thomas initially tried to drive away before crashing into a mailbox, according to WXIA-TV, citing deputies.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A seven-month-old baby was also inside the vehicle but was unharmed, FOX 5 reported.

Smith then allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, police told the station, before turning himself in to the sheriff's office hours later.

Smith has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of cruelty to children and one count of violating parole, per FOX 5.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges against him.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Louisiana Boy, 4, Fatally Shot in 'Negligent' Incident
'Beautiful Spirit' Who Worked with Abuse Survivors Is Killed in Alleged Act of Domestic Violence
Julie Burns
Weeks After 'Amazing' Utah Mom Is Killed with Her Children Home, Boyfriend Suspect Is Found Dead in Oregon
Carrie Szaksz and Diane Crowder
Ex-Cop Accused of Murdering Wife and Stepdaughter — and Family Says They Were Trying to Escape Abuse
Angeles Santos grandmother shot and killed
Ga. Woman Holding Her Newborn Grandson Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband, Who's Still at Large
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Quinn Arielle Hallacy
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Tasheka Young, “Tysheeks”
Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect