Georgia Journalist Attacked During Anti-LGBTQ Hate Crime Dies at Home Days Later

Aleksandre “Lekso” Lashkarava was brutally beaten by anti-gay protestors while covering a Tbilisi Pride event in the nation's capital

A journalist who was beaten during an extremist, anti-LGBTQ attack in the country of Georgia's capital last week was found dead in his home Sunday, sparking citywide outrage to hold the people involved accountable.

On July 5, Tbilisi Pride's plans to host a March for Dignity were disrupted by anti-gay protestors who opposed the event. The protestors turned violent, raiding Tbilisi Pride's office and targeting activists and journalists on the scene.

The March for Dignity was called off due to safety concerns, but not before damage was done. Police said that more than 50 journalists were attacked by the anti-LGBTQ mob, Reuters reports, including Aleksandre "Lekso" Lashkarava, a cameraman for TV Pirveli.

Lashkarava spent three days in the hospital getting treated for his injuries, including undergoing surgery for broken facial bones, Echo of the Caucuses reports. Though Lashkarava was able to return home Thursday, his coworker — who was with him during the attack — says he still "complained of severe pain."

On Sunday, his mother discovered Lashkarava dead in his bed, TV Pirveli confirmed. Neither the news station nor police have disclosed his official cause of death.

Protests erupt in Georgia after beaten journalist dies Credit: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Following Lashkarava's death, hundreds of protestors gathered in Tbilisi to call for the resignation of prominent Georgia officials, who they say failed to protect their citizens.

BBC News reports that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been accused of orchestrating the violent attacks on journalists by members of media.

He, along with Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and State Security Service Chief Grigol Liluashvili, are facing the most criticism for their alleged role in enabling the attacks.

"The ongoing actions of the government have shown yet again that they are not willing to fulfill their direct responsibilities," Tbilisi Pride said in a lengthy statement about the events of July 5.

"The shameful, cruel, anti-state and anti-western remarks by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, in which he transferred blame and responsibility for the aggression on activists, is a continuation of the cruel, heinous, Russian-style politics which has been coordinated by the country's political leadership, the Patriarchate, and pro-Russian groups," it continued.

Protesters demand prime minister's resignation in Tbilisi, Georgia Credit: David MdzinarishviliTASS via Getty

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia weighed in on the unrest Sunday, calling for an end to the hatred-fueled violence and punishment for those involved with the anti-LGBTQ mob.

"The safety of every Georgian journalist and the credibility of democracy in Georgia require that every individual who attacked peaceful citizens and journalists on July 5 and 6, or who incited violence, must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the Embassy said.

Authorities in Georgia have launched a criminal investigation into Lashkava's death, according to BBC News.