5-Month-Old Mauled to Death in Bed by Seemingly Friendly Dog: 'I Never Heard of Anything Like This'

A Georgia family is reeling after their 5-month-old child was mauled to death by a dog in the home, PEOPLE confirms.

Early Sunday morning, Clayton County police responded to a frantic 911 call in Forest Park. Upon arrival, officers found infant Paige George dead.

The family told officers that Paige had been put to bed earlier that night and left to sleep while being watched by her mother’s roommate, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The roommate then fell asleep in another part of the home, the family said, and when Paige’s mother returned, she found her daughter dead in her bed, the news release states.

Speaking with PEOPLE, a police spokeswoman likens the roommate to a “family member,” noting he and his dog, a German shepherd, had lived with Paige and her family since she was born.

The family told officers that the dog never showed any signs of aggression toward Paige or the family.

“He ate by us, he slept by us, he followed us and sometimes I had her in her car seat and he would go over and check on her and walk away. I never heard of anything like this,” Paige’s mother, Terika George, told local TV station WSB.

The dog has since been euthanized, authorities say.

Police have determined that no unlawful or neglectful act was committed in Paige’s death and will not be filing charges, the news release states.

A GoFundMe page has been started by the family to fund Paige’s funeral.

George told WSB she is angry and saddened. “I just gave it to God,” she said, “and I told him to figure this all out for me.”