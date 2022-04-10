Reward Offered After Ga. Gun Range Owner, Wife, and Grandson Were Shot to Death During Robbery

Three people — the business owner, his wife, and their teenage grandson — were shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, according to authorities

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered to anyone with information regarding a triple homicide at a gun range in western Georgia.

Three people — the business owner, his wife, and their grandson — were shot and killed between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time on Friday at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, according to a statement from Grantville police shared early Saturday morning on the department's Facebook page.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms's Atlanta Division, which was called in to assist "due to the amount of weapons taken," stated that an unknown number of individuals "brutally murdered" the family members "in an apparent armed robbery in a reward notice shared Saturday.

Around 40 guns and the shop's surveillance camera DVR were taken from the scene, per Grantville police's statement.

Police have identified the victims as 75-year-old Thomas Hawk, Evelyn Hawk, and their 17-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk, according to ABC News.

"I've been here eight years and we've never had anything like this," Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told WSB-TV Saturday morning. "Right now, I'm just speechless. I have a hard time talking about it because they were friends of ours. I've known them for a long time."

Whitlock said Hawk's son was the person to discover the scene when he arrived at his parents' business around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Hawk couple, who had run Lock, Stock and Barrel for around 30 years, were being assisted by their grandson Luke while he was on spring break from high school, the police chief told WSB-TV.

Georgia gun range Credit: ABC WJCL News/YouTube

Whitlock told reporters that he was last at the facility on Tuesday and that officers visited the facility "at least once or twice a week," per WCJL News.

"It's really hard because we don't have stuff like this here in Grantville," the police chief explained. "This is a nice, quiet little town."

"Let's keep Richard Hawk and family in our prayers," Grantville police said in Saturday's statement.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood, who also had a close relationship with the Hawk family, mourned the loss of his friends and offered his condolences to their family in an emotional message shared Saturday on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"Last night, the Hawk Family, the City of Grantville, and the Coweta Community were forever broken and changed by the senseless and tragic event that happened in Grantville," Wood wrote. "Family was taken from the Hawk family, and us, way too soon and we are left with hurt, pain, and very little answers. I am a life-long member of Coweta and every family, especially the Hawk family, are a valuable and precious part of my life."

Georgia gun range Credit: ABC WJCL News/YouTube

ATF Atlanta special agent in charge Benjamin P. Gibbons said in the reward notice that law enforcement "will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice."

"The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killers have acquired additional firearms make solving this case a top priority," Gibbons noted.

Grantville Police are asking anyone that may have driven by the shooting range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday "that may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition" to contact the department.