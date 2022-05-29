1 Killed, 2 Injured in Georgia Graduation Party Shooting with Over 200 Guests

"The shooting occurred at a graduation party where at least 200 people were in attendance of which many were juveniles," Thomaston Police Chief Mike Richardson confirms to PEOPLE

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Memorial Day weekend saw another instance of gun violence in the United States when a graduation party in Georgia ended with one teenaged boy killed and two more injured by bullets.

Thomaston Police were dispatched to a graduation party of more than 200 attendees at the Main Event on Park Lane at 12:52 a.m. local time on Saturday, responding to reports that three males had been wounded by gunfire, Chief Mike Richardson said in a statement.

One victim, Akeem Ellison, 18, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at Upson Regional Medical Center. Two boys, 15 and 17, were airlifted to an undisclosed location for medical treatment.

"The shooting occurred at a graduation party where at least 200 people were in attendance of which many were juveniles," Richardson confirmed to PEOPLE. "Apparently some type of altercation took place inside the event center when the shooting took place."

The victims injured in the shootout are expected to survive their injuries. Richardson said the incident is being actively investigated.

"Our investigators are still identifying witnesses and following up on leads. However, no arrests have been made at this time," he said.

It's the second graduation party shooting in Georgia this week — on Tuesday, another gathering in Fayette County spiraled out of control when more than 200 people showed up, resulting in more than 50 shots fired in the street.

Two men were injured in the gunfight, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. Several cars were damaged and deputies recovered two guns, saying at least two other guns were involved in the exchange of bullets.

"Each year Fayette County Deputies and Investigators respond to similar parties near the end of the school year. Many have a similar outcome where too many unwanted guests arrive and the overcrowding and often alcohol leads to arguments and gunfire. These parties have unfortunately ended in injury and death over the last several years," the Fayette County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.