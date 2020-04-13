Ga. Teen Girl on Bike Is Chased and Stabbed to Death, Allegedly by 15-Year-Old in Gang Initiation

Image zoom

A 15-year-old boy will be charged with murder as an adult in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday evening, Marietta Police officers were called after the girl’s boyfriend attempted to find her but couldn’t, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Janina Valenzuela was on her bike with her boyfriend walking near her when they were allegedly approached by the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a knife, police say.

The pair became separated while attempting to get away from the suspect. Subsequently, the boyfriend searched for Janina for two hours before calling police, he told detectives.

The following morning, officials located the suspect, who allegedly told police he stabbed the girl “in the upper torso area multiple times with a knife,” according to a criminal warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

The warrant states the suspect allegedly told investigators the “act was part of an initiation into the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal street gang.”

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office established probable cause and charged Brayan Rivas as an adult.

Rivas, who also uses the name Brayan Segura, was booked into on one count of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of concealing the death of another. He is being held without bond, according to his booking sheet from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also charged with one count of street gang terrorism, according to the arrest warrant.

Janina’s body was ultimately located in a creek, officials confirmed. A family friend created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the cost of her funeral.

“While on her bike, she was being chased by a young man with a weapon,” the organizer wrote. “Rest easy sweet girl.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.