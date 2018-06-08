'One of a Kind' 12-Year-Old Girl Killed in Her Home, and 2 Teens Are Charged

Two Georgia teens face charges for allegedly fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in Riverdale, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from Clayton County Police confirms two boys — ages 13 and 14 — were detained Wednesday evening and have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a weapon by a minor.

The suspects have not been named because they are minors.

Police did not release the name of the victim, but a GoFundMe page states she was Sakhya Monea Bentley.

Sakhya was shot while inside a home on Adel Lane. Officers called to the scene found her unresponsive.

“The preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that several juveniles were present when the shooting occurred,” the police statement reads. “Based on information obtained during interviews, the shooting appears to be accidental in nature.”

Fox 5 in Atlanta spoke to Sakhya’s mother, Nyeisha Brown, who wept as she spoke to reporters outside her home.

Sakhya apparently had a number of friends over the night of the shooting.

The kids were asked to leave, she said, but later returned. At some point after they returned, shots rang out.

“She was definitely one of a kind,” Brown said, noting her daughter’s interest in pursuing a career as an attorney.