15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested

Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl who police believe was fatally shot in her bedroom, authorities in Georgia said.

Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, Yeshua Mathis, all of Fayetteville, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein, according to a press release from the Peachtree City Police Department.

Gesswein, a Whitewater High School student, was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. on Feb. 21 inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn, police said. Her cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, but an injury to her head appears consistent with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Gesswein's mother dialed 911 immediately after she found her daughter "bleeding from the head," laying on her bed, 11Alive reports, citing the call. She also told the dispatcher the windows were open and the blinds were "a mess."

A motive for the killing is still unknown, but police say the three suspects were acquaintances of the victim's.

"This was not a random act," Peachtree City Police Assistant Chief Matt Myers said during a news conference. "They knew whose apartment they were at, and it was some way related to matters between these individuals."

He said it remains unclear how the suspects got inside the home, but said investigators were processing evidence from the girl's bedroom window.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gesswein's friend told Fox 5 Atlanta that she was shocked by the news.

"She was so young," Jada Zimbabwe said. "She didn't do anything to anyone."

One suspect was taken into custody the same day by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office after allegedly fleeing a home, while another was found and detained at the same residence, the release states. The third suspect was then arrested in Fayetteville the next day.

Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, Yeshua Mathis. Peachtree City Police Department (3)

All three men are being held in the Fayette County Jail. It is unclear if they have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.