15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested

Three teenage suspects are facing murder charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 23, 2023 01:10 PM
Madison Gesswein
Madison Gesswein. Photo: Peachtree City Police Department

Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl who police believe was fatally shot in her bedroom, authorities in Georgia said.

Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, Yeshua Mathis, all of Fayetteville, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein, according to a press release from the Peachtree City Police Department.

Gesswein, a Whitewater High School student, was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. on Feb. 21 inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn, police said. Her cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, but an injury to her head appears consistent with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Gesswein's mother dialed 911 immediately after she found her daughter "bleeding from the head," laying on her bed, 11Alive reports, citing the call. She also told the dispatcher the windows were open and the blinds were "a mess."

A motive for the killing is still unknown, but police say the three suspects were acquaintances of the victim's.

"This was not a random act," Peachtree City Police Assistant Chief Matt Myers said during a news conference. "They knew whose apartment they were at, and it was some way related to matters between these individuals."

He said it remains unclear how the suspects got inside the home, but said investigators were processing evidence from the girl's bedroom window.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gesswein's friend told Fox 5 Atlanta that she was shocked by the news.

"She was so young," Jada Zimbabwe said. "She didn't do anything to anyone."

One suspect was taken into custody the same day by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office after allegedly fleeing a home, while another was found and detained at the same residence, the release states. The third suspect was then arrested in Fayetteville the next day.

Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, Yeshua Mathis
Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown, Yeshua Mathis. Peachtree City Police Department (3)

All three men are being held in the Fayette County Jail. It is unclear if they have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Related Articles
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
Courtney Owens, Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt
The Body of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby was discovered on a logging road in Isle of Wight County on January 13, 2023
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Ethan Chapin, 20 Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, a city in Skagit County north of Seattle.
Mother of Idaho Victim Remembers 'Carefree' and 'Happy' Son as His Siblings Return to University
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
torrey moore
Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder
Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
How a True Crime Podcast Freed 2 Georgia Men Wrongfully Imprisoned 25 Years on Murder Conviction
Julie Minogue
Conn. Mom Was Allegedly Murdered with Ax by Ex-Boyfriend in Attack Witnessed by Teen Son
Joshua Cooper, Bucks County teen accused of fatally shooting girl claims it was an accident
Pa. Teen Allegedly Admits on Instagram to Killing Girl, Then Asks for Help Disposing of Body
abigail-williams11.jpg
Suspect Arrested in 2017 Delphi Killings of Indiana Teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Troy Khoeler found dead
Parents of Boy, 7, Who Was Found Dead in Washing Machine 4 Months Ago, Charged with Murder
baby Celine Solorio-Rivera and mom Yanelly Solorio-Rivera killed
'Sibling Rivalry' Allegedly Motivated Calif. Woman to Kill Her Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece While They Slept
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy