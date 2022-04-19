Ga. Girl, 10, Dies in House Fire Allegedly Started on Purpose by Brother, 15, on Easter
A 15-year-old boy faces malice and felony murder charges in Georgia, where he's accused of intentionally starting the house fire that killed his younger sister.
Police have not released the girl's name, but William McCue identified her to Fox5Atlanta as his daughter, Zoe McCue.
The Gwinnett County Police are also not naming the boy. Two family cats also died in the fire.
According to a police statement, the Gwinnett County police and fire departments responded to "a reported residential fire" in Loganville at 4:57 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
"Once fire crews were able to successfully control the fire, a 10-year-old female victim was found deceased, inside the burned home," reads the statement. "Gwinnett Fire Department Arson Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally."
It was unclear from the statement if authorities have established a motive.
On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department "arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the residential fire that left a 10-year-old female from Loganville dead," the statement reads.
The statement says that, in addition to the malice and murder counts, the teen will likely face an additional charge for first-degree arson. It was not clear if the teen will be charged as an adult.
Speaking to Fox5Atlanta, McCue described Zoe as someone who liked to "take the lead and be in charge," adding, "That's little Zoe."
McCue said fire alarms installed in the house did not go off.