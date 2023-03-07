Ga. Father Who Vanished on Business Trip Found Dead in Louisiana Rolled Up in Carpet, Wrapped in Plastic

The body of a beloved Georgia father of five and husband who had vanished on a business trip last month has been found in Louisiana this week, officials confirmed.

Authorities say they're still investigating the death of Nathan Millard, whose body was found just after 3:30 a.m. on March 6 near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, according to a press release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

His remains — which were reported to be severely decomposed — were spotted by a passerby rolled up in a carpet and wrapped in plastic in a vacant lot, police told WBRZ.

An upcoming autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death, the release states. It's unclear at this time if there is sufficient evidence to suggest foul play.

The 42-year-old Covington man was last seen alive the night of Feb. 22 after visiting Happy's Irish Pub on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge, according to a Facebook post from Texas EquuSearch, a non-profit organization that had been assisting law enforcement in the search.

His wife, Amber Milllard, told WSB-TV that her husband vanished while on what was supposed to be a brief business trip with a client for his company Advanced Construction, which is based in Conyers, Ga.

Surveillance video shows Millard leaving the bar alone and walking to his nearby hotel, the Courtyard Marriott, around 11:30 p.m., according to officials with Texas EquuSearch.

However, he never made it back to his room. Police became involved after the client he was apparently with at the bar the night before requested a welfare check the next morning after Millard failed to show up for a scheduled meeting, 11 Alive reports.

Millard's phone and wallet were later found discarded several blocks away from the hotel, the organization said in the post.

Authorities also questioned a homeless person, according to WBRZ, after they were seen on surveillance footage allegedly using Millard's credit card at a local bus station. The person was reportedly later released.

Amber Millard told WSB-TV she last spoke with her husband earlier in the day on a video call during a college basketball game he had been attending with a client before heading to the bar. She said she's still in shock after receiving the news.

"It's a nightmare that I wanna wake up from," she said, per the outlet.

Millard leaves behind his wife and five children, the youngest of whom is 7 years old, according to WAFB.

Millard's oldest son, Landyn Millard, told the outlet that his family is still waiting for answers and that he suspected something was wrong because his father's disappearance was unusual.

"For my family, what I really want is just closure to know," he said, per the outlet. "Me personally, I want to know what happened. I want to know the details."

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.