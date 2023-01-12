Ga. Father Murdered Adult Daughter with Special Needs Before Killing Himself

A Georgia father is suspected of killing his adult daughter before turning the gun on himself, investigators say.

Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter Megan Frix, 26, were found dead by a healthcare aide in their home about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta. The aide called 911 after discovering the bodies.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office crime scene and forensic unit arrived and began their investigation. Forsyth County Sherriff Ron Freeman told 11Alive News that investigators believe that father killed his daughter and then himself.

Authorities did not disclose the manner of death or a motive behind the killing.

"The loss of life is especially tragic as the adult daughter had special needs and had lost her mother just a few years before," Sheriff Freeman said, according to WSB-TV. "There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to ensure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor."

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

In a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses, family friend Abby Ortwell provided more detail into Megan's death. As of Thursday, the page has raised more than $10,000 to cover the memorial service.

"Megan's life was tragically cut short on January 8th, and we would like to give her the funeral she deserves," Ortwell wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Megan was on the Autism spectrum and due to her needs, her father was unable to work."

"This family struggled financially but Megan was a bundle of joy to all who knew her. We are saddened by this loss and hope to honor her legacy in this way."