"She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating," the police chief said

Georgia Doctor Who Loved Animals Is Killed by Pack of Dogs: 'A Caring Person'

The body of a well-known doctor was found in a Lyons, Georgia, ditch early Thursday, say local officials, who believe the woman was mauled to death by a pack of dogs.

At about 3 a.m., police officers discovered a car on the wrong side of the road with the engine running and the door open, local TV station WTOC11 reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch,” Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker told the station.

They identified the woman as Dr. Nancy Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center, who’d often visit the police department to check on the officers, the station reported.

“She was that kind of person,” Walker told the station. “She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating.”

The station reported Shaw loved pets, and that the dogs they believe killed her did not belong to her.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The day after she was found, police identified and seized the dogs allegedly involved in the incident, according to a press release issued by the city of Lyons.

“The incident is still under investigation,” the release stated. “At this time, charges have not been brought on the owner of the dogs.”