Ga. Deputy Who Left Law Enforcement, Then Returned to Work, Is Killed While Responding to Domestic Dispute

A sheriff's deputy who was shot Friday night responding to a domestic disturbance in Georgia has died from her wounds.

Authorities have identified the fallen officer as Lena Marshall, 49.

Marshall died Monday at about 4 p.m.

On Friday, Marshall and another Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a 911 call from a residence in Hoschton.

"The call was about a domestic situation where the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home," reads a statement from police. "When deputies arrived at that location, they made contact with a woman at the front door of the residence."

Suddenly, that woman "pulled out a firearm and pointed it towards the deputies. The deputies gave verbal commands for the woman to drop the weapon," the statement reads.

But she opened fire on the officers, hitting Marshall and leaving her critically wounded.

"The other deputy returned fire, hitting the woman and killing her," the statement reads.

The deceased shooter has been identified as Jessica Worsham, 43.

Jessica Worsham Jessica Worsham | Credit: Barrow County Sheriff's Office

Marshall was taken to a local trauma center for treatment but died Monday.

Marshall was a mother who had left law enforcement for a time, but returned to it later on.

"She missed being a part of what the law enforcement community does," explained Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant who founded the Wounded Blue, an organization that helps wounded and disabled officers and their families.

Sutton spoke to WSB-TV, saying Marshall was shot several times.

"She wanted to get back into it, so she joined the Jackson County Sheriff's Department," Sutton said.