2 Georgia Deputies Ambushed and Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Today, authorities in Georgia are mourning the deaths of two sheriff's deputies who were killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta.

Officials have yet to release the names of the two slain officers, but Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens told reporters his men "were ambushed this evening and killed" late Thursday.

Two suspects are currently in custody in connection with the incident.

Their names are also being withheld at this time.

The two officers were in the Hampton Glen subdivision Thursday evening, trying to serve a warrant for failure to appear for theft by deception.

Owens told reporters the deputies knocked on the door and rang the bell of a home listed as the residence of the subject of the warrant.

The men got no answer, and headed back to their patrol car, Owens said.

As they did, another vehicle pulled up outside the home.

The deputies started talking to the suspects inside the car. At some point, gunfire broke out.

One of the suspects barricaded themself inside the home after the shots were fired.

Owens said a standoff between police and the suspect ended without further violence after several hours.

According to Owens, the officers had been with the sheriff's office for more than five years.

He called them "young, bright deputies" who "served Cobb County with dignity and honor."

Added Owens: "Two wives have lost their amazing husbands. Pray for us because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County."