Georgia Child Receives Box of Legos and Discovers $40,000 Worth of Meth Inside

A Georgia woman unknowingly committed a crime recently when she transported a box of legos across state borders — only to have the young child she gave it to discover several pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, recently purchased the box of plastic, toy blocks at a consignment shop in South Carolina, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

After transporting what she believed to be a box of plastic, toy blocks across state borders (approximately 150 miles from Charleston, S.C. to Bulloch County, G.A.) the woman made it home and gave the gift to a young child, the Statesboro Herald reports.

In a photo shared on Facebook, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office showed what the woman believed she was giving the child, as opposed to what was found inside.

“Upon returning home and opening the box they discovered the box contained a quantity of methamphetamine instead of Legos,” the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said in the post.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lt. Jim Riggs told the Statesboro Herald that the box contained more than three pounds of methamphetamine, which was worth approximately $40,000.

Knowing what she had — and unintentionally did — was illegal, the woman contacted the local police and turned the drugs over to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Borne, the Statesboro Herald reports.

In their Facebook post, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office revealed they have since been working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, who determined that the box may have unknowingly been bought at a storage auction and transported to Charleston.

“The DEA believes the package was possibly purchased as part of some type of storage auction and eventually made its way to the consignment company without anyone’s knowledge,” they wrote on Facebook.

Lt. Riggs also told the Statesboro Herald that DEA agents believe the package may have been mailed to an incorrect address and landed in the hands of a U.S. Postal Service worker, who sold them to a consignment shop.

According to Lt. Riggs, drug dealers often ship their illegal products to empty or abandoned addresses in hopes that their intended receiver will pick them up, but postal service workers will not deliver to those places without a clear recipient.

Instead, the delivery workers bring those packages back to the post office, where they are occasionally put up for a Storage Wars-like auction — a likely cause of how the box of legos ended up in the South Carolina shop.

Representatives at the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Because the woman and the consignment shop were allegedly unaware of the drugs, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said that no charges will be filed.