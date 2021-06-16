Ga. Cashier Allegedly Killed by Customer in Mask Dispute Remembered as 'Good Person All Around'

A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a supermarket employee after a customer allegedly shot her to death during an argument about his face mask.

Laquitta Willis, 41, died Monday after being shot while working at Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County, according to a GoFundMe page started by her family.

Willis was working the cash register that afternoon when she got into an argument with a customer, Victor Lee Tucker Jr., about his face mask, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Upset, Tucker left the store without making his purchase but immediately returned with a gun, the release alleges. He then walked back to the register and allegedly shot Willis.

"Tucker then began shooting at a [DeKalb County Sheriff's Office] deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket. The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded during the shootout," the news release states.

After exchanging gunfire with the officer, Tucker tried to crawl out of the supermarket but was arrested.

Willis was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The injured deputy was also hospitalized and remains in stable condition while a second cashier, who was grazed by a bullet, received medical treatment at the scene.

On Tuesday, Former Big Bear employee Dora Crawford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the community is hurting.

"I couldn't sleep last night after I saw it on the news," Crawford said outside the store. "I felt like I needed to be close to someone. I just want to give somebody a hug."

The supermarket was closed for business Tuesday but remained open for anyone who wanted to grieve Willis' death.

"Everybody in here is like family," Crawford said, the Journal-Constitution reports. "People that've been here, that worked here, still come to the store that don't work here anymore."

According to her family's GoFundMe page, Willis had worked at Big Bear for 10 years. Crawford told the Journal-Constitution she had worked alongside Willis for a year.

"She was like management to me," Crawford said. "I looked up to her as management. She worked customer service, she trained cashiers and everything. She's just a good person all around."

Tucker, 30, faces one count of murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, according to online jail records.