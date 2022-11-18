'Wonderful Mother' Is Murdered by Ex Who Then Kills Himself, Leaving Their 4-Year-Old Son an Orphan

Kaleshia Lyons was a "beautiful soul," her friend wrote on a GoFundMe page

By Staff Author
Published on November 18, 2022 02:09 PM
Kaleshia Lyons
Photo: Kaleshia Lyons/Facebook

The family of a slain 29-year-old mother is preparing to say their final goodbyes at a memorial service on Friday after she was brutally murdered earlier this month by her ex-boyfriend, who then killed himself.

"Kaleshia [Lyons] was a beautiful soul and wonderful mother taken from this world far too soon," a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe account created for funeral costs and to support Lyons' 4-year-old son.

On Nov. 4, shortly after 9 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff's deputies received a call from Lithia Springs, Ga., where they found Lyons' deceased body upon arrival, 11Alive reported.

Officials said Lyons died from "blunt force trauma" and suffered injuries to her face, the website reported.

Police quickly began searching for her ex-boyfriend Harold Dakers, who was the father of their son, and had been out on bond after being charged with rape and aggravated assault in connection with Lyons, 11Alive reported.

On Nov. 8, police received a tip about Dakers entering a wooded area in neighboring Villa Rica, FOX5 reported.

Police spotted Dakers in the woods but lost sight of him, the station reported. They soon heard a gunshot and found Dakers lying in the creek with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Kaleshia Lyons was brutally murdered Friday, November 4th, by the father of her child, who then proceeded to take his own life, leaving their child, Gavin, without both of his parents," the GoFundMe stated.

The fundraiser for Lyons' son Gavin can be found here.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

