'Nobody Knew Where Kendrick Was': Ga. Boy, 3, Dies After Allegedly Being Left in Hot Car by Accident
A 3-year-old boy has died after authorities allege he was accidentally left in a hot car in Columbus, Ga., over the weekend.
According to ABC News, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Kendrick Engram Jr. was in the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, before he was discovered by his uncle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Temperatures reached 96 degrees that day, according to reports.
Per the outlet, citing police, Kendrick, along with his grandmother and three sisters, allegedly arrived back home at about 5:30 p.m., Sunday, after spending the day together.
"Everyone went in the house except the little boy," said Bryan, per ABC News. "The grandmother went into the bedroom, the other children went into the kitchen area to eat. Then the children were in and out, playing ... just like kids do."
At about 8:15 p.m., the grandmother allegedly realized the toddler was missing, according to the outlet.
"The grandmother called out to the children and asked about a headcount, and nobody knew where Kendrick was," Bryan said.
At the same time, WRBL-TV reports Kendrick's uncle drove the same SUV to get ice cream at Wendy's.
According to the station, the grandmother called Kendrick's uncle to check the back of the vehicle for the little boy. He was allegedly found in the third-row seat, still strapped into his car seat.
"There were signs that he had tried to climb out," Bryan said.
The coroner's office plans to rule the death heat-related, per the outlet.