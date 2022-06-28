'Nobody Knew Where Kendrick Was': Ga. Boy, 3, Dies After Allegedly Being Left in Hot Car by Accident

According to ABC News , Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Kendrick Engram Jr. was in the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, before he was discovered by his uncle in a Wendy's parking lot.

Per the outlet, citing police, Kendrick, along with his grandmother and three sisters, allegedly arrived back home at about 5:30 p.m., Sunday, after spending the day together.

"Everyone went in the house except the little boy," said Bryan, per ABC News. "The grandmother went into the bedroom, the other children went into the kitchen area to eat. Then the children were in and out, playing ... just like kids do."