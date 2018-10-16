After Mom Was Killed, 9-Year-Old Boy 'Was Brave Enough' to Help Track Down Her Suspected Killer

Authorities in Clayton County, Georgia, are lauding a 9-year-old boy for helping them track down the man who allegedly murdered his mother in front of him last weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

Iyonna Hodo, 27, was shot multiple times inside her Lake City apartment Saturday night, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Hodo’s son witnessed her shooting, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators believe Hodo was killed by her boyfriend.

Afterward, her son ran to a nearby apartment and told a neighbor that his mother had been shot and was no longer breathing.

Authorities arrived soon after and the 9-year-old boy explained “that the man identified as Darius Deandre Evans after an argument shot his mother multiple times, walked out of the apartment, and then came back in and began shooting her again,” according to the sheriff’s office statement.

Hodo was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her son, the sheriff’s office said, “made it clear that he wanted the man who killed his mother caught and was even brave enough to ride with the Sheriff to show him where he thought Evans may have fled.”

Darius Deandre Evans Clayton County Sheriff's Office

After a six-hour manhunt, Evans was tracked to a home in Lovejoy and arrested Sunday morning.

He remains held at the Clayton County Jail without bond. He is charged with one felony count of malice murder.

It was unclear if Evans has entered a plea to his charge or is represented by a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page established for Hodo’s son describes her as “a character, a very happy mother,” and “someone who would give her last to just always lend a hand — Iyonna was a very special person and was loved by everyone.”