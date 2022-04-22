"The lives of both of these children and their families will never be the same," says the DeKalb County police chief

11-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside Skating Rink, 13-Year-Old Is Suspect

An 11-year-old Georgia boy remains in critical condition after being shot outside an ice skating rink, and DeKalb County police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, police arrested the teen in connection with the shooting of D'Mari Johnson on April 9 near the Golden Glide Skating Rink in Decatur.

"While we have the suspect in custody, I am saddened that the lives of both of these children and their families will never be the same," DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos stated on the department's Facebook page.

D'Mari was shot in the back of the head while outside the rink, local TV station WSB-TV reported.

Police have not identified the teen suspect due to his age. Police have not discussed a motive or what charges might be filed against the boy.

After learning about the arrest, D'Mari's family released a statement through their attorneys, which was obtained by WSB-TV.

"The family of D'Mari Johnson is thankful that the individual who allegedly shot D'Mari has been identified and arrested. The family extends its gratitude to the DeKalb County Police Dept. and the other agencies who assisted them in their investigation of this horrific crime," they stated. "We are saddened that a 13-year-old could allegedly perpetrate such a heinous act."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs.