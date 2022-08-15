Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home

Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month.

Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police custody since her arrest. She is being held without bond.

Her infant daughter, Ja'Lonnie Small, died on August 4 — days after she was allegedly left unattended in a filled bathtub.

Ja'Lonnie was allegedly left alone in the tub for more than five minutes on July 30, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The child's funeral was held on Friday.

It was unclear Monday if Feaster was arrested while at a service for Ja'Lonnie.

Police have not discussed a motive in this case.

Feaster has not yet appeared before a judge to enter a plea to the charge she faces.

Information on her lawyer was also unavailable.