Soldier's Wife Misses Daily Call with Overseas Husband — Then Police Find Her Body at Home

Weeks after a soldier’s wife was found dead in her home on a Georgia military base, the slaying remains unsolved — as federal authorities are now offering $20,000 for information leading to her killer’s arrest and conviction.

Abree Boykin’s body was found late on July 10 at her residence at Fort Stewart during a military police welfare check first reported by her family, according to the Army Times.

Her husband, who was serving overseas, in South Korea, had grown concerned when she missed their daily call early that morning and then contacted her relatives, local TV station WSAV reports.

Investigators believe Boykin, 24, may have known her assailant. They have described her slaying as an “isolated incident” and said that community “residents should have no heightened concerns about their safety or security.”

It’s unclear how Boykin died. The reward in her case was announced on Monday by the Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.

Authorities are also searching for Boykin’s Black 2018 Honda Accord, which was missing when she was found dead. Her vehicle has Georgia license plate RLQ1762.

Speaking to WSAV earlier this month, Boykin’s cousin Adrian Haywood said the family was being told very little.

“They’re not even telling us how she was killed, and that’s one thing that we’re trying to figure out: what happened to her,” Haywood said. “We know that it was a homicide but we want to know how.”

Boykin was attending cosmetology school and was set to start a new job the day she was found dead, WSAV reports. She and her husband had gotten married earlier in the year, her family said.

Her husband has since returned from South Korea, according to the military.

“I hate that this had to happen to her,” Boykin’s cousin told WSAV. “She was so young. She was getting her life together and she didn’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000, email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil or call 1-844-Army-CID.