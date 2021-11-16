Georgia Ambulance Driver Charged With DUI, Vehicular Homicide After Patient Dies in Crash

Kevin T. McCorvey was allegedly driving the ambulance under the influence when he crashed the vehicle on Friday

An ambulance driver in Georgia killed a dialysis patient after crashing the vehicle while under the influence, police said.

On Friday night, Kevin T. McCorvey was arrested and charged with driving under the influence combination less safe, first-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container after the crash, the Georgia State Patrol said of the preliminary investigation in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

McCorvey, 34, had been driving a 2007 Ford Econoline Prime Care EMS ambulance on West Campbellton Street in Fairburn around 7:25 p.m. when he veered off the west shoulder of the roadway, overturning the vehicle into a ditch.

The driver had been transporting Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, who was found to be unrestrained in the ambulance and suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.

McCorvey was then arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail, the statement said.

According to CNN, McCorvey and a second person who was working in the ambulance were stopped by a Fairburn Police officer who tried to leave the scene in an Uber. Calling GSP troopers for backup, the ambulance driver failed a sobriety test and admitted to "smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking a beer" while driving, per the outlet.

The second person working in the ambulance has not been charged, police said, per CNN.

On Monday, McCorvey was denied bond after making an appearance in the Fulton County Superior Court Monday where he was assigned an attorney.

Anthony Bazydlo, Deputy Chief of the Fairburn Police Department, told PEOPLE Tuesday that the investigation into the crash has been handed over to the GSP.