Amber Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Girl Cali McClean, Whom Authorities Believe Was Abducted from Ga. Home
A 1-year-old girl in Georgia went missing Wednesday night, and police have already issued an Amber Alert in an attempt to locate her alleged abductor.
Cali McClean, of South Fulton, Ga., was last seen at her home Wednesday wearing a pink two-piece pajama set with unicorns.
She is described by authorities as a Black female with dark hair and brown eyes, and a photo released by the South Fulton Police Department appears to show her with at least one ear piercing.
Police allege Cali was taken by Erjahn McClean, 33, after he got into a physical altercation with the girl's mother. While police did not specify his relationship to the girl, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Erjahn is her father.
He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and a beard, and was last seen wearing a black sweat suit with silver and red Balenciaga tennis shoes.
Erjahn may be traveling with Cali in a black 2022 Land Rover with the Georgia license plate tag CHS7803, though authorities are unsure of his destination.
If any contact is made, or if additional information is needed please contact South Fulton PD at 404-808-3011 or 911.