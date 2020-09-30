Georgetown University Football Player Arrested, Charged with Murder

The wide receiver has reportedly been suspended from the Georgetown football team following his arrest

Georgetown University football player Dijon Williams was arrested this week in relation to a homicide in Washington, D.C., in July.

Williams, 21, was arrested in Atlanta on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The college senior is awaiting extradition to Washington, D.C., "for his role in the homicide of Nurudeen Thomas, which occurred on July 21, 2020," the spokesperson says.

Thomas was reportedly shot in the hip on July 21 and was taken to a hospital where he died, The Washington Post reports.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The wide receiver has been suspended from the Georgetown football team, ESPN reported.

″Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening,″ Georgetown said in a statement Monday, per ESPN. ″While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University."

Williams attended Miller Grove High School in Georgia — where he was also on the track team — before heading to Georgetown. He played in 10 games as a freshman and five during his junior year, though he was out his entire sophomore season due to an injury.