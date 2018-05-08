George Zimmerman Charged with Stalking for Allegedly Threatening Investigator for Trayvon Martin Documentary

George Zimmerman, the Florida man who fatally shot unarmed African American teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, is accused of threatening an investigator hired to help work on a documentary on Martin’s life.

According to a charging affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff’s office obtained by PEOPLE, Zimmerman repeatedly contacted a private investigator with threatening and menacing messages. He allegedly phoned the alleged victim 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted 67 times and sent 27 emails in a nine-day span.

In one message, Zimmerman allegedly said that the investigator was “on his way to the inside of a gator,” according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The interactions began in September 2017, according to the affidavit. The private investigator, Dennis Warren, was hired by a production company that was creating a documentary on Trayvon Martin’s life. Martin was 17 years old when he was killed.

Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty

Warren reached out to Zimmerman on September 21 and explained that a producer would like to speak to him about participating in the documentary. According to the affidavit, this was the only contact that Warren had with Zimmerman.

The affidavit alleges that Zimmerman later texted the producer of the production company. “Dennis is a [expletive] who bothered my uncle in his home,” he allegedly wrote, “Local or former law officer, he’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?”

In December, Warren allegedly started receiving direct messages from Zimmerman. Within a two-hour period on Dec. 16, the affidavit states, the alleged victim received 21 phone calls, 38 text messages and seven voicemails. The texts allegedly contained threats and profanity. “Answer your phone [expletive],” read one, according to the affidavit, which alleges that another ominously threatened, “I’ll see you before you realize it.”

Trayvon Martin Trayvon Martin Martin Family/AP

A sheriff’s deputy met with Warren and suggested that he text Zimmerman and ask him to stop contacting him. The affidavit alleges that Zimmerman immediately replied, “No!” followed by, “Text me again. I’ll show up at your home you [expletive].”

Zimmerman allegedly sent multiple voicemails with strange ticking sounds and tones, the affidavit says.

The affidavit also alleges that Zimmerman forwarded Warren an article from an interview in which he’s quoted as saying, “I know how to handle people who f— with me, I have since February of 2012.” Trayvon Martin was killed in February 2012.

The interview also continued, “Anyone who f—s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

On January 3, a police sergeant called Zimmerman about the allegations. According to the affidavit, Zimmerman immediately became combative. “What are you calling me for you f—ing whore?” Zimmerman allegedly asked the sergeant.

Zimmerman has had several brushes with the law since he was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter charges in Martin’s death.

In September 2013, police responded to a domestic call after Zimmerman’s estranged wife alleged that he had punched her father in the face. No charges were filed. In November 2013, Zimmerman was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon as well as domestic violence battery and criminal mischief after his then-girlfriend said he had pointed a shotgun at her during an altercation. The charges were later dropped on the girlfriend’s request.

In January 2015, Zimmerman was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after allegedly throwing a wine bottle at his ex-girlfriend. The charges were later dropped after the alleged victim recanted her story.

Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in court on a stalking charge on May 30. He has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether he has hired an attorney. PEOPLE’s call to a cell phone that previously belonged to Zimmerman went unanswered.