Slain Doctor of George H.W. Bush Was Likely Targeted as Police Release Image of Suspect

The cardiologist who treated former President George H. W. Bush may have been targeted when he was fatally shot last week while riding his bicycle to work in broad daylight, Houston’s police chief said Wednesday.

Chief Art Acevedo told CNN on Thursday that investigators are still not certain of the motive, but that he’s confident police will make an arrest in the case because there were several witnesses to the shooting.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was killed by another bicyclist who was going in the opposite direction before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release by the Houston Police Department.

The cardiologist, 65, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Bush, 94, released a statement through spokesman Jim McGrath upon hearing of Hausknecht’s death, saying he was “deeply saddened.”

The former president “sends his most sincere condolences to the Hausknecht family, his colleagues at Houston Methodist, and his friends.”

“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” Bush said in the statement. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

Surveillance footage shows Hausknecht and the suspect before the shooting. They were each riding their bicycles on South Main Street, in Houston police said. At one point, the suspect began following the physician as both pedaled north.

UPDATE #4 New surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the killing of Dr. Hausknecht. Suspect is now described as wearing a blue, short sleeved polo shirt, (not a gray warm-up suit), a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He has a large, fully-loaded, olive green backpack. pic.twitter.com/VRk66CFeXb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

A surveillance image of the suspect shows him wearing a blue short-sleeve polo shirt, a khaki or white cap and khaki shorts. He was carrying a dark green backpack.

“We are actively looking for a suspect,” Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference. “A good thing about the medical center is that there are a lot of cameras. We’re hoping that we can get some footage of this and bring this violent criminal into custody.”

“In any big city, crime can happen at any time. The most important thing is we have to watch out for one another. If you see something, say something,” Finner added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.