George Floyd's Family Wants 1st-Degree Murder Charge, Says Independent Autopsy Shows Asphyxia

George Floyd was killed last Monday when police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes

The family of George Floyd, the 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed last Monday in Minneapolis when a white officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, says an independent autopsy showed he died from asphyxia — and they want first-degree murder charges filed against the officer.

Currently, the officer, Derek Chauvin, faces a charge of third-degree murder, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years. Chauvin and the three other officers present were fired from their jobs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At a press conference Monday, the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump said the independent autopsy performed on Floyd concluded that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression from being subdued by more than one officer.

"The officers killed him based on a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes, and two knees to his back compressing his lungs,” Crump said. "The ambulance was his hearse."

Floyd's preliminary autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

That preliminary autopsy said Floyd died from the “combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death," according to the medical examiner’s report.

Image zoom George Floyd Christopher Harris via AP

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who performed the independent autopsy, disagreed, saying “the compressive pressure of the neck and back are not seen at [the preliminary] autopsy because the pressure has been released by the time the body comes to the medical examiner’s office.”

Baden added, "It can only be seen as serious compressive pressure on the neck and back while the pressure is being applied or as in this instance when it is captured on video... When he said I can’t breathe unfortunately many police are under the impression if you can talk you are breathing that is not true. The concept that a person says I can’t breathe in this instance means you should take it seriously.”

Image zoom Derek Chauvin BACKGRID

The independent autopsy disagreed with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s finding that underlying health conditions may have contributed to Floyd’s death.

"The knee to the neck and the knees to his back both contributed to him not being able to breathe, and what those officers did that we see on the video is the cause of George's death, not some underlying, unknown health condition. George Floyd was a healthy young man,” said Crump. “Beyond question, he would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by fired officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body from the two additional officers kneeing him in his back.”