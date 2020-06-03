George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Says 'Daddy Changed the World'

The touching moment came after Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington spoke at a Tuesday press conference, eight days after George Floyd's killing

George Floyd's young daughter spoke with pride about her late father as protests over his killing at the hands of police continue.

On Tuesday, retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd's, shared a clip of himself with Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna on his shoulders. In the clip, the child smiled as she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

"That’s right GiGi 'Daddy changed the world' 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ ," Jackson, 42, captioned the post on Instagram.

During a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Gianna's mother Roxie Washington spoke out eight days after Floyd, 46, was killed while being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. Washington mourned that Gianna "Gigi" Floyd will now have to grow up without a dad.

Image zoom George Floyd's daughter Gianna attends a press conference with her mother Roxie Washington on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington said. "But I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families."

She continued: "Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate; he will never walk her down the aisle."

"If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," Washington added. "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

"And this is the proof that he was a good man," Washington said, gesturing to Gianna.

Jackson was also at the press conference, promising to Washington that he would be there for Gianna when she needs it.

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for," he said. "I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi."

Added Jackson: "Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother."

Washington added later in the press conference that Floyd was a "good man" and father.

"He was so happy to have her," she said, gesturing to Gianna by her side.

"He loved her so much," she added.

