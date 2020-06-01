George Floyd's Brother Terrence Says Violent Protests Are 'Overshadowing What's Going On'

"He was about peace, he was about unity," Terrence Floyd said of his late brother, George

Terrence Floyd is speaking out about the death of his brother, George Floyd, the black man whose fatal encounter with Minneapolis police was caught on camera and resulted in widespread outrage across the country.

In the wake of George's death, protests have been held in many U.S. cities to dissent against racial injustice and police brutality. And at times, the encounters between demonstrators and police have turned violent.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on Monday, Terrence condemned the violence and looting occurring during some of the protests, saying that it is "overshadowing what's going on."

"He was about peace, he was about unity," he said of George. "But the thing's that's transpiring now, yeah they may call it unity, but it's destructive unity. That's not what my brother was about."

"He would motivate you to channel — if you're angry it's okay to be angry — but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way," Terrence said. "We've been down this road already. He would want to seek justice the way we are, the way we're trying to do. But channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it's not the way he'd want."

Terrence went on to say that his older brother was a "gentle giant" and was always about "peace and unity."

"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you no matter what you were going through," he said. "He always saw the light and the brightest side of things. He made you feel like you could just do anything, even if you're going through something. That's just how he spoke to you. He just really helped me. He was a motivator, that's how I could just sum it up, he was a peaceful motivator."

Image zoom George Floyd Ben Crump Law Firm

Image zoom Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday night. John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

The outrage over Floyd's death began earlier last week when footage went viral of a white officer pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck.

The Minneapolis police officer in the video — identified as Derek Chauvin — has since been fired and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Since George's death, outrage has carried on in the form of protests throughout U.S. cities like Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, where acts of violence occurred over the weekend by both the demonstrators and the police.

In New York, an NYPD vehicle drove through a mass gathering of protestors after they threw debris at the vehicle, while in cities like Minneapolis and Los Angeles, tear gas was reportedly used on demonstrators.