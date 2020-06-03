"She didn't have to play with nobody else because daddy was going to play with her all day long," Roxie Washington said of George Floyd's relationship with their daughter Gianna

George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Says She Misses Him, Her Mother Says 'He Loved His Little Girl'

Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, is opening up about her father in the wake of his unjust death.

The young girl talked about Floyd, who was murdered last week at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, during an interview with her mom Roxie Washington on Good Morning America Wednesday.

"Kinda that I miss him," Gianna said when asked what she wants people to know about her dad, adding, "he played with me" when asked what he was like.

"She didn't have to play with nobody else because Daddy was going to play with her all day long," Washington added.

"I mean, that was his baby," Washington said on GMA. "He loved his little girl."

Washington said that she hasn't told Gianna exactly how Floyd died, but she had been hearing his name being chanted and on the news.

"She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe," she explained.

Floyd died on May 25 from "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report released on Monday that also ruled his death a homicide.

On Wednesday, all four officers present during Floyd's arrest were charged. Derek Chauvin, who was previously charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chauvin was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on the unarmed man's neck for several minutes, despite Floyd's repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26, were all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Gianna accompanied her mother and retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was good friends with Floyd, at a press conference in Minneapolis.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington said. "But I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families."

"Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle."

"If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," Washington continued through tears. "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George. Because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

Later on Tuesday, Jackson, 42, shared a bittersweet video with Gianna on his shoulders, proudly declaring, "Daddy changed the world!"

"That’s right GiGi “Daddy changed the world” 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd the name of change," Jackson captioned the video. "#justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊"

Memorial services for Floyd are set to be held throughout the next week, beginning with a service in Minneapolis on Thursday.

