The logo was actually conceived in 2009

George Floyd's Uncle Calls on Police in His South Dakota Town to Remove Confederate Flag From Logo

Officials in a South Dakota town are being urged to update their police department's logo by a local businessman who also happens to be the uncle of George Floyd, who was killed May 25 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers.

The logo, according to the Mitchell Republic, the Rapid City Journal, and the Billings Gazette, features an American flag and a Confederate flag overlapping over a cannon.

The city was originally settled by former Union and Confederate soldiers.

Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, a local hotelier who moved to the town of 1,200 three years ago, told the Gazette he would like to see the logo changed "now with all the things going on in the world."

Jones, who said he has friends on the Gettysburg police force, added: "I'm a crusader for change. I'll see if we can figure out a way to make a change in that. It will change."

The patch was created in 2009, according to reports.

Gettysburg Mayor Bill Wuttke told the Gazette he's not in favor of removing the Confederate flag from the police department's patches, patrol cars, or buildings, saying it represents the city's history.

"The reason it was put on there has nothing to do with racism. It has to do with our heritage," Wuttke is quoted as saying in reports. "If I thought for a minute it had something to do with racism that would be a whole different ball game, but it doesn't and it didn't. It's just strictly to do with the history of our community."

The flag has "served as a potent symbol of slavery and white supremacy, which has caused it to be very popular among white supremacists," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Gettysburg Police Chief Dave Mogard said he's open to discussing the issue, and wouldn't necessarily oppose a change.

The Gettysburg City Council has scheduled a special meeting to consider the matter for July 6 at 7 p.m.

The chief noted that this is the first time he's heard a complaint about the patch.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer seen on viral video with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, is now charged with third-degree murder and second-degree unintentional murder as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Criminal charges have also been filed against the three other officers who were present at the time of Floyd's death: Thomas Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26. All were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

None of the four officers has entered pleas to the charges they face, and attorneys for them have not responded to PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Floyd's funeral was held Tuesday in Houston.

