George Floyd Statue Is Vandalized in Brooklyn, NYPD Investigating as Hate Crime

The memorial was unveiled less than a week ago, on Juneteenth

A statue of George Floyd unveiled on Juneteenth in New York City has been vandalized, and police are investigating it as a hate crime allegedly perpetrated by a white nationalist organization.

According to the New York Police Department, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, four people spray-painted Floyd's face with black paint and wrote the words "PATRIOTFRONT.US" in white on the memorial's base.

Patriot Front has been deemed a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

"To the group of neo-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state," Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Thursday.

Cuomo has directed the state police's Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

"New York's new monument to George Floyd, which was unveiled in Brooklyn just this past weekend, on Juneteenth, is more than just a memorial for a father, a son, and a friend -- it's a testament to the grief, anger, and righteous energy that his murder sparked, in our state and across the country. It's a beacon for all who believe progress is possible, and in our ability to make it happen," Cuomo said in a statement.

The memorial, located on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, was defaced on the eve of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering Floyd in 2020.

Police have released video footage of the suspects and urge anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

According to ABC7, on Thursday, Newark, N.J. officials announced that a 700-pound bronze of Floyd statue outside City Hall was also defaced overnight. The statue's face was also painted black with the words: "LIFE...LIBERTY VICTORY PATRIOTFRONT.US".

No arrests have been made in either case.

