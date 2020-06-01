George Floyd’s Son Pleads to Stop Violence at Protests, Says 'Heart Is Touched' by Support

"Tearing up things, it's not going to solve anything," Quincy Mason Floyd said Sunday

One of George Floyd's sons is urging demonstrators to remain peaceful amid the protests around the country sparked by his father's death.

"Tearing up things, it's not going to solve anything. My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It's going to be tough to get over this day by day," Quincy Mason Floyd said at peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Bryan, Texas, on Sunday, KBTX reports.

The protests began earlier in the week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, surfaced online.

Since then, police officer Derek Chauvin has been fired from his job and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter while the protests have spread across the country, sometimes resulting in violence between protesters and police.

Chauvin has not yet entered a plea and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Quincy has lived in Bryan with his mother and sister for 15 years. Both joined him at the peaceful rally attended by hundreds near police headquarters.

"I'm really excited about all this. Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this," the son said.

Image zoom George Floyd Facebook

Quincy last saw his father when he was about four or five years old, he said. He learned of his father's death when he saw it on the news.

"I didn't recognize who it was until mom called and told me. She said, 'Do you know who that guy was?' I said no. She said, 'That's your father.' I was in tears. It's been a long time since I've seen him," he recalled.

Image zoom Minneapolis protest John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Since Floyd's death, public figures such as Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have spoken out for justice while protesters continue to demonstrate.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on Monday, George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, condemned the violence and looting occurring during some of the protests, saying that it is "overshadowing what's going on."