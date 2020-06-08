Hundreds of Mourners Honor George Floyd at Public Viewing in Houston

Hundreds filed past George Floyd's open casket Monday during what was scheduled to be a 6-hour public viewing before his funeral Tuesday

Inside The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday, hundreds of mourners wearing face masks and standing six feet apart viewed the open casket holding George Floyd, who will be buried Tuesday beside his mother as protests across the country continue.

"Because of you, we have gained comfort and strength," Floyd's family wrote in a notecard that was handed out to those attending the public viewing. "We would like for each of you to know that George is now one of God's beautiful angels and will FOREVER breathe in our hearts."

"I can't breathe" were among the last words spoken by Floyd, 46, as the unarmed black man accused of spending a counterfeit $20 bill lay handcuffed on the ground May 25 with the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed to his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to the prosecutor who charged Chauvin with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The scheduled six-hour public viewing that began at noon followed two previous memorials for Floyd, which took place in Minneapolis last Thursday and in his native North Carolina on Saturday.

Among those who entered the Houston church to pay respects were Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, reports Houston TV station KPRC.

Image zoom Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pauses by George Floyd's casket during a viewing Monday. DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was due to meet privately with members of Floyd's family on Monday and record a video to be shown at the funeral, reports The New York Times.

Biden and President Donald Trump each previously spoke with members of the family by phone, with Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd taking issue with what he portrayed as Trump's dismissive manner.

Image zoom Mourners file past George Floyd's casket during a public viewing Monday in Houston. DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

"It was so fast. He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak," Philonise Floyd told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC. "It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like 'I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.' I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."

Sharpton delivered the live-streamed eulogy at the Minneapolis memorial for invited family and guests, and was scheduled to deliver a second eulogy on Tuesday in Houston.

Chauvin, who has not yet entered a plea, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, where his bond was set to $1.25 million. His attorney, Eric Nelson, has not yet returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

Mass protests throughout the country in the wake of Floyd's death have focused attention on police brutality and systemic racism. Those protests continued on Sunday.

“Needless killing by the police, it has to stop,” Charles Edward Jackson, 70, a retired bus driver, told The New York Times as he waited to enter the Houston church and view Floyd's body. "It has to stop or this world is headed to destruction.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.