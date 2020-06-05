PEOPLE Editor Reflects on Family's Minneapolis Police Encounter, Days Before George Floyd's Killing

"My family was sight-seeing in Minneapolis. Then someone called the cops," People's Janine Rubenstein shares in this week's issue

In People's emotional cover story this week about the killing of George Floyd, Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein shares thoughts on her family's recent cross-country RV trip, and a police encounter in Minneapolis just days ahead of Floyd death in police custody.

My older brother Trevor is 43 years old, and until this week I’d never seen him cry. Not that he’s the stoic, silent-type—quite the opposite. He’s the happiest, most talkative and beloved guy I know. He’s who I turn to for positivity when all seems lost.

So naturally, he’s who I asked to join my mom, me, my husband and our 5-year-old son on an RV trek from New Jersey to California last week. It was supposed to be a sight-seeing trip, a way to escape the monotony of sheltering in place while still practicing social distancing. We were nervous, for all the reasons a black family might be about setting out across a nation that bristles with racial injustice. Still, we ventured anyway.

On the night of May 22, we pulled up onto the clean, quiet streets of downtown Minneapolis, stopping by the city’s stadiums and arenas before driving out to see another landmark, Prince’s Paisley Park Studio. As we stood near the outer gate snapping pictures from the sidewalk, a police car approached, lights flashing.

We’d done nothing wrong, but my mother and I still panicked. She told everyone to hop back into the RV so we could leave. I grabbed my camera, ready to record anything that transpired. My husband stood still, his eyes trained on the cop car as Trevor shot his hands into the air, fingers spread, palms facing out. These are actions a white family might never consider, but they are often instinctual when you are black.

The young officer politely explained that he’d received a call that people were loitering and asked to see both men’s IDs. As he sent us on our way, I felt relieved, grateful even that we’d emerged unscathed. Two days later, George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.

We didn’t discuss it until after our trip ended; we extended our protective bubble a few extra days. But then I FaceTimed my brother, and the conversation turned to his death. Trevor grimaced. His bright, handsome face became stricken in a way I’d never seen before as tears streamed down his dark brown cheeks. “He didn’t deserve that, Nunu,” he said finally, calling me by my childhood nickname as he shook his head and spoke through sobs that pierced my heart. “He wasn’t hurting nobody. Why’d they do that to that man?”

It’s a question being asked around the world right now, but one that, for centuries, has been on repeat in the minds of black Americans. I’ve often shared the sentiment that [insert name of any unarmed black man killed by law enforcement] could have been my brother. With George Floyd’s futile pleas still ringing in my ears, I ache for his loved ones—and shudder at the thought of how for any black family, including mine, their safety depends on which officer shows up at the scene.

