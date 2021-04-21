The Nation Reacts as Derek Chauvin Is Convicted in the Murder of George Floyd: See the Photos
After a Minnesota jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd on April 20, people took to the streets in cities nationwide for an emotional release
In Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, a woman reacts after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill, died facedown on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him as the white officer, 44, pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.
Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, is joined by loved ones outside the courthouse as the verdict is announced.
Two people embrace near the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on April 20 while one holds a sign reading, "Justice for George Floyd."
A woman in a "Police the Police" mask joins a crowd in Minneapolis.
Near what's been dubbed George Floyd Square — the Minneapolis intersection where Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck — people gather to pay respects.
"I'm feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no [other] family in history got that far," Floyd's brother Rodney, right, said on MSNBC from Minneapolis on April 20. Alluding to other Black victims of police violence across the country whose families did not have a chance to have their cases tried in court, he added: "This right here's for everybody's that been in this situation. Everybody."
Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty joins members of the caucus in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol to watch as the verdict is announced.
Supporters react outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on April 20.
In New York City, a crowd gathers just south of Times Square.
A man in New York City holds an image of Floyd that reads, "Rest in Power."
New Yorkers kneel with their fists in the air on April 20.
Further south in N.Y.C., demonstrators march near Sixth Avenue.
In Atlanta, people embrace near a mural of Floyd.
People hug near George Floyd Square on April 20.
On a sign near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, someone spells out a sign that reads, "Justice Served."
A man gets emotional in Minneapolis on April 20.
People celebrate in downtown Minneapolis.
A woman cries outside the Hennepin County Courthouse as the verdict is announced.
A man throws his hand in the air after the verdict is read on April 20 in Minneapolis.
Another moment of intense emotion in Minneapolis on April 20.
Philonise Floyd, from left, Attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton walk with their hands in the air ahead of a news conference in Minneapolis following the announcement of the verdict on April 20.
A member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation speaks to demonstrators in Washington, D.C., after the verdict is read.
People gather for a moment of reflection in George Floyd Square.
Hundreds of people carrying Black Lives Matter signs and posters depicting the faces of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile and Daunte Wright walk through Minneapolis on April 20.