The Nation Reacts as Derek Chauvin Is Convicted in the Murder of George Floyd: See the Photos

In Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, a woman reacts after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill, died facedown on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him as the white officer, 44, pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.