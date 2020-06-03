Services to honor George Floyd will take place in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas

George Floyd Funeral Services to Be Held Over the Next Week in 3 Different States

Funeral services for George Floyd, the unarmed man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers last week, will be taking place over the course of the next week.

The first memorial service for Floyd will be held in Minneapolis, where he was killed, his family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, said, CNN reported Tuesday.

The service will take place at North Central University from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver a eulogy, the outlet reported.

Two days later, a service will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin announced on Facebook Tuesday that the service will be held at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, with a public viewing portion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private, family-only service will follow at 3 p.m.

"As the Sheriff of Hoke County, I’m asking on behalf of the Floyd family for those who plan on attending the viewing to be respectful to the sensitivity of the family’s time of grief," Peterkin wrote on Facebook. "The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness."

Peterkin added that guests will be required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and that there will be "no protesting allowed."

A third memorial service will be held in Houston, Texas — where Floyd grew up — on Monday, June 8.

A public visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise, and Reverend Dr. Remus E. Wright will speak, according to a statement from the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center shared on Facebook. A private service will take place the following day at 11 a.m.

Joe Biden will attend the service in Houston, Crump said during an interview on PBS Newshour Tuesday.

"We understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance," Crump said. CNN reported later Tuesday that the plans have not yet been finalized.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Floyd's family after his death last week has raised more than $10 million to "cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."

"A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund," Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, wrote on the campaign page.

Floyd died on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for several minutes despite Floyd's repeated cries of "I can't breathe," was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers present were fired, but have not yet been charged.

