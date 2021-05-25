George Floyd Memorial Photos from the One-Year Anniversary
Mourners, activists and Floyd's family came out everywhere from Minneapolis and D.C. to as far as Scotland to remember the man who lost his life at the hands of police on this day last year
A mother and child visit George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The memorial marks the spot where Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recently found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Jay Webb and Damik Wright - the brother of Daunte Wright, another Black man killed by a police officer in Minnesota this year - plant flowers near the fist sculpture at George Floyd Square on Tuesday.
All the way in Scotland, members of the public gather outside the Scottish Parliament to mark the first anniversary of Floyd's death, with Black Lives Matter signs in hand.
Two women share an emotional moment outside of the Scottish Parliament.
In Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with members of Floyd's family. His family will also meet with President Joe Biden, and participate in a memorial service at D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Floyd's brother Philonise makes a statement during his family meeting in D.C. Earlier in the day, Philonise spoke to CNN about how much his family loved George and his devotion to do something "meaningful" for his kids, and thanked the activists who "put their lives on the line" to march for justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bench placed opposite the mural of Floyd at his Minneapolis memorial site offers people the chance to come and reflect on the past year on Tuesday.
A woman carries a Black Lives Matter flag past George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday.