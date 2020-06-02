All of the Moving Photos from George Floyd's Memorial in Minnesota & Around the World

A large mural was erected to honor the life of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died at the hands of police last week after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground during an arrest. Despite his repeated cries of "I can't breathe," Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital in Minneapolis.

The artists behind the mural, Minnesotans Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain, and Xena Goldman, wanted to "portray him in a positive light," Herrera told ARTnews. Behind Floyd's head are names of other black Americans who have died in police custody. As ARTnews points out, there wasn't enough space to include them all.

“That says something about America,” Herrera added.