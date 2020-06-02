All of the Moving Photos from George Floyd's Memorial in Minnesota & Around the World
Memorial sites have been created by those mourning the death of the 46-year-old, who was killed on May 25, 2020
A large mural was erected to honor the life of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died at the hands of police last week after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground during an arrest. Despite his repeated cries of "I can't breathe," Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital in Minneapolis.
The artists behind the mural, Minnesotans Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain, and Xena Goldman, wanted to "portray him in a positive light," Herrera told ARTnews. Behind Floyd's head are names of other black Americans who have died in police custody. As ARTnews points out, there wasn't enough space to include them all.
“That says something about America,” Herrera added.
The killing was caught on camera, quickly going viral and causing national outrage at Floyd's unjust death. The memorial, at the site where Floyd died, was created days later.
People from the community have left flowers, signs and candles at the site ever since.
Terrence Floyd attended a vigil in Minneapolis on June 1. When he arrived at the scene, he knelt in prayer, as the crowd around him joined in.
During a powerful speech, Terrence called for peace and justice, imploring those who are protesting to do it peacefully.
Protests, which began earlier this week in Minneapolis, have taken place in more than 30 cities nationwide, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Seattle. Some of the protests have resulted in looting and vandalism as tensions and emotions run high, with many city streets and businesses littered with broken glass and debris.
"What are y'all doing?" Terrence said into the mic at the scene. "Y'all doing nothing — because that's not going to bring my brother back at all."
"Let's do this another way," he continued. "Let's stop thinking our voice don't matter, and vote," he urged the crowd, before adding, "Do this peacefully ... please."
Many have visited the memorial to pay their respects, including this man seen holding his fist up in solidarity and lowering his head in prayer.
The ever-growing crowd at the site is not only calling for justice for Floyd's killing, but also proper prosecution of all four officers involved in the incident. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter four days after the incident, though the other cops present have yet to be charged; their cases remain under investigation.
A wide view of the memorial shows the touching centerpiece of flowers and notes, surrounded by messages of hope, and some of the haunting final words from Floyd: "I can't breathe."
Others have come to console each other and pay their respects in moments of silence and reflection, while some have posted photos and left balloons and flowers at the scene.
At night, two bright lights remain shining on Floyd's mural for the community to see.
Outside of Minnesota, other memorials have been created to remember the life of Floyd, a father whose friends called him a "gentle giant," referencing his height (he stood at 6 ft., 6 in.) and calm nature.
Here is one in Krakow, Poland.
Here's another from New York City, which also includes photos of Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, two other black Americans who tragically died at the hands of police.
To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:
•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.
•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.
•National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.