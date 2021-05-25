George Floyd Memorial Foundation Interns Share How His Life and Death Changed Them: 'Get Active'

"The message I hope they carry is how much of an impact George had on their life," George's sister Bridgett Floyd says of the foundation's college interns

Before George Floyd was murdered one year ago Tuesday, Black college student Warren Terry didn't consider himself to be anyone's idea of an activist.

"I was more of a spectator and a hash-tagger," says the 24-year-old, a recent graduate of the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University, which George attended. "I would sit on the sidelines and complain about, 'why are they doing this? And why is this happening? And what did we do to deserve this?' And hashtag 'BlackLivesMatter.'"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seeing the viral video of George's agonizing death as a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes compelled Terry to take action — and last fall, he joined five other Black male college students chosen for the inaugural Be His Legacy internship program, run by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, an organization launched nine months ago.

During a semester that ended in April, just as Chauvin was found guilty for George's May 25, 2020, murder, the group met weekly, hearing from mentors to inspire their futures, but also to delve into matters of social justice.

One assignment asked the interns to research past accounts of police brutality and isolate root causes of bad policing to suggest possible reforms. Another challenged them to find ways to inspire peers to vote.

RELATED VIDEO: The Nation Reacts as Derek Chauvin Is Convicted in the Murder of George Floyd

"George Floyd changed my life by inspiring me to advocate for my own community," says another intern, Tony Roberson, 22. "I can jump out on the frontline, and it doesn't necessarily have to be at a rally or a march or whatnot. All I have to do is gather the attention from people nearby and be able to inspire them."

A third intern, Christian Standifer, 20, says he learned "every second matters, every millisecond matters, anything can change. And, unfortunately, that was the case of George Floyd. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, he was sitting there, lying there, being murdered in broad daylight."

"The internship has greatly increased that activism within me, but I still haven't felt like I've had enough," Standifer says. "What we're doing now is just the beginning. The impact that George Floyd has left on me is to, again, get active, but also to make sure that you're loving on people as well, because love can lead to healing."

Bridgett Floyd Bridgett Floyd | Credit: Marie D. De Jesus

That path to activism is one that Bridgett Floyd, president of the foundation bearing her older brother's name, says she envisioned for the Be His Legacy program from its start.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The message I hope they carry," she says of the students, "is how much of an impact George had on their life, and how he has such an impact to the world. And I want them to know that we will always be in their corner, and hopefully they will continue carrying the foundation around wherever they go, so that the world can know that the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is the voice, is the change, and is the legacy for George Floyd."

George's Legacy: 'If You Don't Have a Past, You Can't Learn'

George, 46, had three brothers and three sisters, several of whom banded together to launch the foundation with the stated mission "to promote global awareness of racial injustices and provide opportunities for others to contribute to the unification of our communities."

Attorney Benjamin Crump stands beside Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, and Reverend Al Sharpton during an inaugural remembrance rally two days before the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death. From left: Attorney Benjamin Crump stands with Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, and Rev. Al Sharpton on a Minneapolis event May 23, 2021 | Credit: Nikolas Liepins/Shutterstock

In addition to the internships — which came with a $1,500 stipend — the foundation will fund college scholarships, and for now continues to urge congressional passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds by federal law enforcement and create a national registry kept by the U.S. Department of Justice to document police misconduct. The measure already has passed the House, with President Joe Biden promising to sign it if the bill emerges from the Senate.

"I had no idea that my brother would be someone that could make history," Bridgett told PEOPLE last spring. "I'm talking about, like, a Martin Luther King history. That's deep for me to wake up to every day."

George was murdered by Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, while being detained for allegedly spending a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner convenience store. The trials of three other officers facing related charges have been pushed to 2022; all have pleaded not guilty.

Learning the full measure of George's life — despite past struggles with addiction and time in prison for armed robbery, he was celebrated for his kindness, faith and his work to turn his life around — resonated for the college students.

bridgett floyd Bridgett Floyd | Credit: Uzoma Obasi/The Creative Group

"If you don't have a past, you can't learn," Bridgett told PEOPLE last March "My brother went out and spoke to kids on the block, took kids to get baptized, did speaking engagements at basketball, at the gyms. He had already been down a road that he didn't want to go down anymore, and when he saw kids on he block making the craziest decisions, he felt like he needed to do something about it. That's just who he was."

Terry, who says he made an impromptu decision to speak at a campus protest in the week after George's murder, says: "I just told myself, I wasn't going to sit back. I wasn't going to not do anything anymore, because if they'll murder someone on camera, it's nothing else they won't do now."

"It struck a nerve because I have younger brothers and I want them to feel safe when they're going places. I have younger cousins; I want them to feel safe when they're going places. I have friends that are still going to be at this university, and I want them to feel safe."

"If I have to make the sacrifices and I have to put myself out there," he says, "I don't mind being a catalyst for change."

"We don't have to have these types of circumstances, because it goes beyond George. So we don't have to have another Trayvon. We don't have to have another Eric. We don't have to have another Daunte. We don't have to have another Sandra. We don't have to have another Breonna," he says, ticking off the names of other Black victims of police violence -- Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Daunte Wright, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor.