Attorney Benjamin Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at the gathering as Minneapolis prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's killing on Tuesday

George Floyd's Family Speaks at Rally Marking 1 Year Since His Murder: 'It Has Been a Painful Year'

Attorney Benjamin Crump stands beside Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, and Reverend Al Sharpton during an inaugural remembrance rally two days before the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Attorney Benjamin Crump stands beside Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, and Reverend Al Sharpton during an inaugural remembrance rally two days before the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

George Floyd's family members appeared at a march in Minneapolis this weekend as activists plan events to mark one year since his murder by a police officer.

On Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Floyd's family members and loved ones well as families of other Black men killed by police attended the Minneapolis rally, according to the Associated Press. Tuesday will mark one year since the 46-year-old was killed on May 25, 2020, when former officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In April, jurors found Chauvin, 45, guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, whose death was caught on a viral video that fueled a national reckoning on social justice, race and police brutality.

"It has been a long year," Bridgett, Floyd's sister, told gatherers Sunday, per the AP. "It has been a painful year. It has been very frustrating for me and my family for our lives to change in the blink of an eye — I still don't know why."

People participate in the inaugural remembrance rally and march hosted by the George Floyd Global Memorial, commemorating the first anniversary of his death, outside of the Hennepin County Government Center on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Minneapolis Credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

The family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, said during his address to those in attendance, "We must use this opportunity to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed so we can prevent some of these unnecessary, preventable, unjustifiable, illegal and unconstitutional killings of our people," according to the Star Tribune.

Additionally, Rev. Al Sharpton said, "George Floyd is not going in history as a martyr," during his speech to those at the Hennepin County Government Center demonstration. Sharpton added, "He's going in history as a game changer. When you went down on his neck, you broke the neck of police misconduct in this country."

There are several events planned in memory of Floyd this week. On Tuesday, Minneapolis will gather to "celebrate life through Black culture, art, history, and support local businesses," according to the memorial foundation created in honor of Floyd. The day will "mark the city's resilience, unity and will reinvigorate the community to continue to advance the fight for justice for all" with special guests and performers in attendance.

RELATED VIDEO: The Nation Reacts as Derek Chauvin Is Convicted in the Murder of George Floyd

Last June, Biden, 78, met with the Floyd family when he traveled to Houston, Texas, ahead of Floyd's final memorial. Biden also taped a video message that played during the funeral service. The president did not attend because his Secret Service team did not want to cause any disruptions.