"I won't celebrate this," George Floyd's cousin, Brandon Williams, said. "I won't celebrate it at all. But I will celebrate a guilty conviction of a police officer that killed a Black man"

'We Got Justice, But Not Enough Justice': George Floyd's Family Reacts to Derek Chauvin's Sentence

As George Floyd's family members spoke in court Friday ahead of a former police officer's sentencing for Floyd's murder, they shared their heartbreak over what Floyd's death has meant for his 7-year-old daughter, Gianna.

A month before Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, George and his brother Terrence were on the phone talking about scheduling play dates for their two daughters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, "that can't happen," Terrence said.

A father represents a daughter's "first love," said George's brother Philonise Floyd. "He will never be able to walk Gianna down the aisle and have a wedding, attend those magical moments of her life, like a daddy-daughter dance, Sweet 16 party, sending her out for prom. She will never be able to have any personal memories of her father."

Gianna Floyd, George Floyd Gianna Floyd on video during the court sentencing of Derek Chauvin for killing her father, George Floyd | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Chauvin was subsequently sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for second-degree murder. Judge Peter A. Cahill said the length of the sentence, which exceeded the state's sentencing guidelines that recommended 12.5 years, owed to Chauvin's "abuse of a position of trust and authority, and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd." In a written sentencing memo, Cahill said Chauvin "treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings."

Afterward, George's cousin Brandon Williams told the media: "We got justice, but not enough justice."

"Twenty-two years is not enough," he said, describing George's death as he was detained by Chauvin with a knee to George's neck for about nine minutes as "execution-style in broad daylight." "Gianna can't hug George again," he said. "We can't get George back. So in retrospect, I think he should have received a life sentence as well."

"I won't celebrate this," he said. "I won't celebrate it at all. But I will celebrate a guilty conviction of a police officer that killed a Black man. This 22 and a half years just doesn't work for me."

Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin in court June 25 at his sentencing | Credit: ALEX LEDERMAN/AFP via Getty

George's brother Rodney added at a post-sentencing news conference: "It's a slap on the wrist. We're serving a life sentence by not having him in our life." For Gianna, that will mean no time ahead with her dad, no shared conversations between father and daughter, "those wonderful phone calls lighting up her face," he said.

In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden reacted to the sentencing by saying, "I don't know all the circumstances that were considered but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate." Chauvin had faced a possible maximum for the second-degree murder conviction of 40 years.

But outside the courthouse in Minneapolis, George's cousin Shareeduh McGee-Tate said at the news conference, "Truth be told, I don't think any sentence would be enough. We definitely wanted to see the maximum penalty. We didn't get what we wanted."

Murder 'has forever traumatized us,' says brother

In a statement to PEOPLE, George's sister Bridgett Floyd, founder and CEO of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said: "The sentence handed down today to the Minneapolis police officer who killed my brother George Floyd shows that matters of police brutality are finally being taken seriously. However, we have a long way to go and many changes to make before Black and Brown people finally feel like they are being treated fairly and humanely by law enforcement in this country."

In court before the sentencing, Williams said: "The murder of George Floyd has forever traumatized us. You may see us cry, but the full extent of our pain and trauma will never be seen by the naked eye. The heartbreak goes far beyond any number of tears we could ever cry."

"We simply cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since George's murder," he said. "It has been truly unimaginable, but not as nearly unimaginable as the defendant's decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effect it may have on others."

For Gianna, he added, "there'll be no more birthday parties" with her father, "no graduations, holiday gatherings or other family celebrations." He further bemoaned the loss to her of George's "laughter, his guidance, his advice."

In a brief video played in court, Gianna herself said about her father, "I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride."

"My daddy used to always help me brush my teeth," she said.

An off-camera questioner asked the girl what she would say to her dad if she had the opportunity.

"It would be I love you," she said.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: