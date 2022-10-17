George Floyd's family is considering legal action after learning that Kanye West had falsely claimed the murdered man died from a fentanyl overdose, his sister LaTonya Floyd tells PEOPLE, adding that the family's reaction to the comments was "explosive."

West made the claims about Floyd's death on a podcast, despite the fact that Floyd's May 2020 death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner and an independent examiner hired by the Floyd family.

In 2021, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd yelled, "I can't breathe," was convicted of murder. At his trial, numerous experts testified that even though he had fentanyl in his system, Floyd's death was a homicide.

"The judge took the gavel in his hands and slammed it on the table, and his death was ruled as murder — which we all know it was," LaTonya Floyd says.

LaTonya Floyd, at right, with sister Zsa Zsa Floyd at their brother George's funeral June 9, 2020. DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

"We have been through a lot. We have suffered a whole lot, and we are still suffering," she says. "The marches and the fights for justice are never gonna stop. For us to hear someone of color say something like that, it's a really painful place."

Floyd family attorney Lee Merritt tells PEOPLE he was contacted by Philonise Floyd, George's brother, Sunday morning. Merritt's Philadelphia-based law firm is exploring possible legal recourse.

"There's certainly potential for a lawsuit," Merritt says. "I think the injury is real."

Merritt tweeted: "Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civily undermies & diminishes the Floyd family's fight."

One potential precedent, Merritt says, may be the highly publicized lawsuit against right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was ordered by a Connecticut court last week to pay the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims nearly $1 billion after making false statements that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

RELATED VIDEO: Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison for Murder of George Floyd

West's comments come after the rapper, 45, had his Twitter account restricted earlier this month for tweeting anti-Semitic comments, including saying he was going "death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE" in a now-deleted tweet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That move by Twitter came about after Instagram restricted the Grammy Award winner's account and deleted content from his page after he violated the social media platform's rules and guidelines, according to NBC News and CNN.

On Monday, Parler, the far right social media site, announced West was acquiring the company.

Merritt says he hopes West will make things right with the Floyd family.

"These families wake up every day feeling the sting and the loss of their loved ones, and they continue to fight," Merritt says. "They built their lives now around fighting to reform our legal systems, reform police use of force, to bring accountability. And to have someone who in the past has been seen as an ally, now repeatedly and consistently undermine their efforts and diminish the legacy of their loved ones, it's bad behavior. It's disappointing, for the families. It's very frustrating. And I will do what I can to help them get some peace."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: