George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Says 'Happy Father's Day in Heaven' Weeks After His Death

"He was strong and good, and good to me. And he was fun," Gianna Floyd said about her late father

Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, is wishing her late dad a "Happy Father's Day in Heaven."

On Sunday, Gianna celebrated her first Father's day without her beloved dad.

The young girl shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her father, writing, "Happy Father's Day in Heaven Daddy... look I took a picture of us with Rainbow on my first photo lesson.. I hope you love it 💕#justiceforgeorgefloyd."

In a recent interview, which also shared on Instagram, Gianna talked lovingly about her father, recalling some of her favorite memories with him. "When I was a little baby, dad would do everything for me. Like change my diaper and feed me all of the time and put me to bed," she said. "When it was time for my birthday to happen, when I was a baby and it was time for my birthday, he would take me to Chuck E. Cheese and he would let me play all the games."

"He was strong and good and good to me. And he was fun," Gianna added. "And he’s always going to be fun."

Floyd, 46, died from "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's June 1 report, which also ruled his death a homicide.

The father of five's death was captured on video, which showed then-police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd's repeated pleas of "I can't breathe."

Chauvin, who was previously charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Kueng and Lane have both posted bail and have been released from jail ahead of their trial.

Image zoom Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

Following Floyd's death, there have been nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality. In June, retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd's, shared a clip of himself with Gianna on his shoulders as she smiled and exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Gianna's mother Roxie Washington also spoke out eight days after Floyd was killed, and tearfully explained that her daughter would now have to grow up without a dad.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," she said. "But I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families."

Washington continued: "Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate; he will never walk her down the aisle."

"If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore," she added. "I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

"And this is the proof that he was a good man," Washington said, gesturing to Gianna at the press conference.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: