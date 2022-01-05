The young child, who has been reportedly identified as the grandniece of George Floyd, was shot in the torso after suspects fired shots into the apartment she was sleeping in

George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Grandniece Shot While Sleeping in Her Bed on New Year's Day

A 4-year-old girl, who has reportedly been identified as the grandniece of George Floyd, was shot while sleeping in her bed during the early hours of New Year's Day, according to a news release from the City of Houston.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

"A suspect or suspects fired several shots into an apartment at the above address as four adults and two children were inside the apartment," a statement from HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives A. Carroll and J. Roberts reads.

"One of the children was struck in the torso. She was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition," the statement continues.

Adds Detectives A. Carroll and J. Roberts: "At this time, there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting."

Although the young victim has not yet been identified by police, the Houston Chronicle reports that the child, whose name is reportedly Arianna, is a relative of Floyd.

Family friend Tiffany Cofield also told the outlet that Arianna is recovering "by God's grace."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Houston Police Department for further comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

According to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Arianna's father, Derrick Delane, said that authorities did not show up to the residence until 7 a.m. — four hours after the shooting occurred.

Fox affiliate KRIV reports that Floyd's sister, LaTonya, said that EMTs took so long to arrive at the residence that Ariana's father had to drive her to the hospital.

Per KTRK's Mycah Hatfield, Arianna was rushed to the hospital with a punctured lung and liver, as well as three broken ribs, and is "on the mend," according to her father.

"I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation," Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement posted to the Houston Police Department's official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Added Finner: "I ask the city continue to pray for the child's full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible."