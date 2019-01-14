George Anthony Says Daughter Casey 'Did Reach Out to See How I Was' After Near-Fatal Accident

Casey Anthony‘s father is speaking out after his near-fatal car crash in November — and saying that his infamous daughter has reached out to see how he’s recovering.

On Monday’s episode of Dr. Oz, George Anthony appears in his first interview after his accident. Wearing a neck brace, he says that Casey checked on him after the accident, and he expressed interest in rekindling a relationship with his estranged daughter.

“She did reach out to see how I was,” Anthony tells Dr. Mehmet Oz.

When asked if he would like to see his daughter, Anthony answers quickly. “Yeah, I would,” he says. “I mean honestly I would. I would just like to tell her I’m sorry. You know that I forgive her. I forgive her and that’s hard for me to say, but you know what, I need to be forgiven by her, my son and other family members or friends that I care so much about. Forgive me for what I’ve done. To all of our lives.”

His wife, Cindy Anthony, interjects. “You didn’t do anything,” she says to him on the show. “It was an accident.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Anthony was driving his wife’s Toyota 4Runner on an interstate in Orlando when the accident occurred.

His vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road. He attempted to swerve back onto the roadway and lost control. The vehicle flipped several times, crossing all lanes of traffic, before coming to a stop on the left median of the road.

He was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says his airbag did not deploy because he didn’t strike anything. It’s unclear whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

George was transported to a nearby hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol report stated that his injuries are “incapacitating.”

George and Casey have had a fractured relationship since she was charged with murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. During the 2011 trial, her defense team alleged that George had molested Casey from the time she was young — an allegation he strongly denied.

The trial damaged the relationship between Casey and her father; they have not spoken for several years. After her shocking acquittal, they had limited contact before they stopped speaking to each other.

During an appearance on Dr. Oz in October, George said that the relationship is irretrievably broken. “We’re not connected anymore,” he said. “And that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.”

Now things are different, and Anthony says that he forgives his daughter “for what she has put her mom, me, my son, and also not having Caylee here anymore. I would forgive her for all this stuff.”

He adds, “I’ve come to understand is the only way I’m going to get past a lot of things in my life. I have to forgive. I’ll never forget, but I need to forgive.”

Anthony’s interview airs on Dr. Oz on Monday. Check local listings for airtime.