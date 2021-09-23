Arizona police handling the case do not suspect foul play despite finding his car keys, wallet and cell phone at the site of his wrecked Jeep

Geologist Goes Missing After Leaving Job Site — 3 Months Later, Dad Is Still 'Fighting' for Answers

When there were few people helping David Robinson search for his missing son, he refused to give up.

On June 23, Daniel Robinson, a geologist, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye, Ariz., according to a press release from the Buckeye Police Department.

Nearly a month later, a landowner spotted Daniel's Jeep turned on its side in a ravine. Buckeye Police stated, "the vehicle was not clearly visible to crews searching by air and foot."

Daniel's cell phone, wallet and keys were found with the vehicle, and police stated that "no foul play is suspected."

But Daniel's father says he and his family continue to have questions about his son's disappearance.

"From the first day that I arrived in Phoenix, Arizona, I have done more to find my son than the law enforcement agency, whose jurisdictional authority covers where he was last seen and where his vehicle was recovered," David wrote in a petition directed at Buckeye Police.

In an interview with CNN, David said his son would never do something without telling them and it was unusual when they hadn't heard from him for six hours.

"Once his vehicle was found, the way it was found, it didn't look right, it didn't sit right with me," David told CNN.

In late July, a skull was discovered near the site of Daniel's Jeep. But testing ruled out the possibility it was Daniel, police stated.

David created a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses for printing flyers, organizing search and rescue teams as well as hiring a private investigator, which he recently enacted, he said on CNN.

"I traveled from South Carolina to be in the frontline of all efforts to locate my son. Like any father, I attend on staying indefinitely until we have answers and bring Daniel home safely," he wrote.

In an interview with TV station CBS5, David said he refused to give up searching for his son.

"I don't have all the resources in the world, so I had to make a decision on what I need to do," David told the station. "But I'm fighting, fighting to stay as long as I can."