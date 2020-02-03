'Gentle' Fla. Football Player, 15, Shot and Killed After Speaking at Grandfather’s Funeral

Terrance Jackson Go Fund Me

A Florida high school football player was fatally shot immediately after he attended his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday.

Terrance Jackson, a 10thgrader at Deerfield Beach High School, who was scheduled to go on a college tour with his team to look at several colleges, was fatally shot outside Victory City Church in Riviera Beach.

Police said 47-year-old Royce Freeman and Shanita Miller were also shot. Freeman died at the scene, along with Jackson.

Miller was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center is now recovering from her injuries.

Police said the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1., was not a random act of violence.

“The victims and the shooters were known to each other,” Riviera Beach Police said in a statement. “While the motive for the shooting is still being investigated, it is believed it was a result of a dispute between relatives of the deceased whose funeral had been held.”

Police said 13 shots were fired during the attack. No arrests have been made.

Tronicia Jackson, the teen’s mother, told WSVN that she was shocked by her son’s death. “My baby didn’t do anything,” she said. “He never hung out on the street. He never ran with the crowd. My baby played football, went to school and played video games all the time. He was never that type of kid. All he kept talking about last week was, ‘Coach is talking to a lot of students with other coaches from other colleges. Maybe this week will be my week to get an offer.’”

Jackson was with her son when he died.

“He just looked at me and I said, ‘Terrance, just breathe, OK? Just breathe, Terrance. Help is on the way. Just breathe, Terrance,'” she said, WSVN reports. “He shook his head OK. I said, ‘Mommy loves you, just breathe OK?’ He turned to the side and looked back at me and he didn’t move any more.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

“He had a promising future ahead of him,” the page reads. “He was always thought to be older than his age because of his size but he was as gentle as a baby.”