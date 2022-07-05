3 Killed, 7 Wounded As Gunfire Breaks Out During Gary, Indiana, Independence Day Celebration
Three people were killed early Tuesday morning while attending a possible block party in Gary, Ind., PEOPLE confirms.
A statement from police indicates the violence began at approximately 12:46 a.m.
"Gary Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for several people with gunshot wounds," the statement says.
"Upon arrival officers discovered three people down and unresponsive and seven additional people with gunshot wounds," reads the statement.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the three people killed as 26-year-old Marquise Hall from Lafayette, Ind.; 20-year-old Ashanti Brown from Olympia Fields, Illinois; and 25-year-old Laurence Mangum from Merrillville, Ind.
All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
"The gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance as well as personal cars," the statement says. "Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies."
The statement alleges "early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted."
Police continue to investigate what happened.
Information on the conditions of the seven wounded individuals was not immediately available.
It was unclear if police had made any arrests or if authorities had identified any possible persons of interest.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.